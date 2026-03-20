Past Events

Book Club | A Second UN Charter (Session 2)
80 years after the advent of the United Nations, A Second UN Charter: Modernizing the UN for a New Generation, published in 2024 by the Global Governance Forum, puts forward...
Closing the Gap: Housing, Health, and Inequity in Latin America
An intergenerational online panel that examines the intersectionality of gender, class, and social policy around inadequate housing, discriminatory laws, and systemic inequities around health for women. The discussion will also...
Book Club | A Second UN Charter (Session 1)
80 years after the advent of the United Nations, A Second UN Charter: Modernizing the UN for a New Generation, published in 2024 by the Global Governance Forum, puts forward...
Book Club | The Future in the Past (Session 5)
About the Book A forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the...
Book Club | The Future in the Past (Session 4)
About the Book A forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the...
Book Club | The Future in the Past (Session 3)
About the Book A forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the...
Book Club | The Future in the Past (Session 2)
About the Book A forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the...
Book Club | The Future in the Past (Session 1)
/> />>About the BookA forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the...
Book Club | The Humble Cosmopolitan (Session 3)
About the Book The Humble Cosmopolitan explores how an "institutional global citizenship" approach to cosmopolitanism could promote political humility globally. It draws on the work of Indian constitutional architect and...
Book Club | The Humble Cosmopolitan (Session 2)
About the Book The Humble Cosmopolitan explores how an "institutional global citizenship" approach to cosmopolitanism could promote political humility globally. It draws on the work of Indian constitutional architect and...
Book Club | The Humble Cosmopolitan (Session 1)
> Time: 7:00 - 8:30 pm EDT Where: Zoom | Cost: About the Book The Humble Cosmopolitan explores how an "institutional global citizenship" approach to cosmopolitanism could promote political humility globally....
Book Club | The Humble Cosmopolitan (Session 1)
About the Book The Humble Cosmopolitan explores how an "institutional global citizenship" approach to cosmopolitanism could promote political humility globally. It draws on the work of Indian constitutional architect and...
Federalism, Faith, and the Israel-Palestine Conflict
The stagnation of the Peace Process in Israel-Palestine and the evolution of a very problematic “One-state” reality on the ground are making the search for a new alternative the most...
Book Club | World Parliament (Session 2)
Time: 12:00 -1:30 pm EDT Where: Zoom | Cost: We will be discussing chapters 28 and 29. About the Book World Parliament: Governance and Democracy in the 21st Century (2nd edition)...
Book Club | World Parliament (Session 1)
Time: 12:00 -1:30 pm Eastern Time Where: Zoom | Cost: We will be discussing Chapter 27, "Outlines of a New World Organization," of World Parliament: Governance and Democracy in the 21st...
An Intergenerational Panel: Directly Confronting Gender-specific Violence and Promoting Justice and Peace / NGO CSW69 Forum
Join us on March 14 at 10:30 AM EDT for a virtual intergenerational panel sponsored by Citizens for Global Solutions, Trinity Washington University, and the Sisters of Notre Dame de...
Book Club Special Mondial Session
Mondial, published semi-annually, invites thought leaders to provide insights into our most pressing global challenges. The Journal primarily focuses on world federation, disarmament and peace, human rights, United Nations Reform,...
Book Club Session #1 | Existing Legal Limits to Security Council Veto Power in the Face of Atrocity Crimes
Time: 12:00 -1:30 pm Eastern Time Where: Zoom | Cost: In this book, Jennifer outlines three independent bases for the existence of legal limits to the veto by UN Security Council...
Book Club Session #2 | Abolishing War
Time: 12:00 -1:30 pm Eastern Time Where: Zoom | Cost: Join us for the second session in CGS's World Citizen Book Club to discuss Dr. Winston Langley's book, Abolishing War. Is...
The Importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Global Protection of Human Rights
To commemorate the UN Human Rights Day, the Minority Issues Research Institute (MIRI) is organizing a conversation about the importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the global protection...