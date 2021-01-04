World Citizen Virtual Book Club meets online using Zoom the second Saturday of most months, starting at 12:00 noon ET = 11:00 am CT = 10:00 am MT = 9:00 am PT and lasting 90 minutes.

We are discussing “A Constitution For the Federation Of Earth: with Historical Introduction, Commentary and Conclusion,” by Glen T. Martin (2010), Sun City, Arizona: Institute for Economic Democracy Press. Our session on January 9 will focus on the Introduction. The author, Glen T. Martin, hopes to join us to give his own update to introduce the book.

Here is a link to a PDF of the Table of Contents and Introduction so you can begin reading it at your convenience: https://www.radford.edu/gmartin/Hist.Intro.pdf. You may order the book from the publisher: http://iedpress.com/books. Please note: there appears to be an error on the Amazon site for the book, so ordering it directly from the publisher should assure that you will receive the correct book.

The anticipated schedule for reading and discussing the book is below.

Session 1: Introduction

Session 2: Articles 1-9 of the Constitution

Session 3: Articles 10-19 of the Constitution

Session 4: Commentary and Analysis

Session 5: Conclusion and Appendices

Email outreach@globalsolutions.org for Zoom information.