World Citizen Virtual Book Club

A CONSTITUTION FOR THE FEDERATION OF EARTH: WITH HISTORICAL INTRODUCTION, COMMENTARY AND CONCLUSION
by GLEN T. MARTIN
We are discussing “A Constitution For the Federation Of Earth: with Historical Introduction, Commentary and Conclusion,” by Glen T. Martin (2010), Sun City, Arizona: Institute for Economic Democracy Press. Our session on January 9 will focus on the Introduction. The author, Glen T. Martin, hopes to join us to give his own update to introduce the book.
Here is a link to a PDF of the Table of Contents and Introduction so you can begin reading it at your convenience: https://www.radford.edu/gmartin/Hist.Intro.pdf. You may order the book from the publisher: http://iedpress.com/books. Please note: there appears to be an error on the Amazon site for the book, so ordering it directly from the publisher should assure that you will receive the correct book.
The anticipated schedule for reading and discussing the book is below.
Session 1: Introduction
Session 2: Articles 1-9 of the Constitution
Session 3: Articles 10-19 of the Constitution
Session 4: Commentary and Analysis
Session 5: Conclusion and Appendices
