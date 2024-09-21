What Next for Global Governance? Building on the Summit’s outcomes for more ambitious reforms in the future

CGS co-sponsored this Side Event for the Summit of the Future Action Day hosted by the ImPACT Coalitions.

The UN’s Summit of the Future in New York adopted a PACT for the Future which includes a chapter on the transformation of global governance. This side event during the UN’s Action Days ahead of the Summit is a space to learn about and discuss proposals in this field put forward by a number of ImPACT Coalitions to build on the outcomes of the Summit and continue fulfilling a vision for renewed global governance in the coming years.

How to build on the seeds planted in the PACT to continue addressing the planetary emergency, inequitable distribution of power, lack of inclusion, continued violations of peace and disarmament goals, and gaps in accountability and the rule of law? Where is a need to go further? The event will addresses future pathways to bring about a more effective, accountable and inclusive global governance architecture.

Program outline

Introductory remarks

Mark Malloch Brown, advisor, Bretton Woods at 80 initiative, former UN Deputy Secretary-General; former UK State Minister

Firestarters from ImPACT Coalitions featuring:*

Global Citizens’ Assembly and a UN Parliamentary Assembly: Aishwarya Machani, Iswe Foundation;

promoting international courts and tribunals for accountability under international law, Rebecca Shoot, Citizens for Global Solutions

UN declaration of planetary emergency, Planetary Emergency Platform and the Creation of a Global Environment Agency, Maja Groff, Climate Governance Commission

UN Charter review conference: Natalia Nahra, UN Charter Reform Coalition

Reactions

Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders, Lead Co-Chair of the Climate Governance Commission, and Former President of Ireland

Meena Syed, Director for UN Policy, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Wrap-up and way forward

Moderated by Heba Aly

This Side Event was organized by: ImPACT Coalition on Inclusive Global Governance; UN Charter Reform Coalition; ImPACT Coalition on Just Institutions and the International Criminal Court; Earth Governance ImPACT Coalition; ImPACT Coalition on The International Anti-Corruption Court; Government of Norway; Coalition for the UN We Need; Global Governance Innovation Network.