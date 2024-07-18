Session II | Global Justice in Conversation: Concurrent Pathways to Accountability

The International Day of Justice, July 17, commemorates the day in 1998 when the Rome Statute was adopted establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC). Today, the ICC forms an integral piece of a complex and complementary global judicial architecture, joining treaty-based tribunals, regional institutions, and alternative methods of dispute resolution. At the heart of this framework is the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was established in 1945 as one of the principal organs of the United Nations, and primary means for the pacific resolution of disputes between states.

This International Justice Week, watch Session I of the inaugural webinars in a series intended to take a closer look at these institutions and how they can effectively complement one another and domestic judicial systems.

Session II: In this session, we focused on the ongoing situations and cases where multiple international pathways to justice are concurrent, including the ICJ and other judicial institutions. This session considers how these mechanisms can be complementary and probe what more must be done to realize the promise of an end to impunity.

Speakers:

H.E. Corinne Cicéron Bühler, Ambassador of Switzerland to The Netherlands.

Prof. Jennifer Trahan, Clinical Professor, Center for Global Affairs, NYU.

Arie Mora, Advocacy and Communications Manager at the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group (ULAG).

Dr. Habib Ullah, Convening Council Member of Congress of Nations and States General Secretary of Arakan Rohingya National Organisation (ARNO).

Neshan Gunasekera, Visiting Fellow, Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights.