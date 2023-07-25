Session II: Finding hope in the Climate-Peace-Disarmament Nexus

Session II of the Q&A intergenerational panel discussion, hosted by Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS), Youth Fusion, and World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP), considers how progress on environmental protection is hampered by armed conflict, nuclear threats, and the massive diversion of resources into weapons and war. In this webinar, we will explore the potential of common security and global governance to foster cooperation to more effectively address climate, peace, and disarmament issues. This intergenerational dialogue will bring together youthful energy and innovation with seasoned expertise and experience, actively engaging our audience in the movement to build stronger pathways to a peaceful and sustainable future.

Session II Panelists:

Augusto Lopez-Claros (Chile/Spain): Executive Director, Global Governance Forum. Senior Fellow at the Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Former Director of the Global Indicators Group in DEC of the World Bank.

Neshan Gunasekera (Sri Lanka/Sweden)Visiting Fellow, Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Director, International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms. Co-Chair, Earth Trusteeship Working Group. Lead Counsel, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions at the Centre for International Sustainable Development Law.

Tadashi Inuzuka (Japan): Co-President, World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy. Executive Director, 3+3 Coalition for a North-East Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone. Former Senator from Nagasaki.

Nicole Ponce (Philippines): Co-Founder and Coordinator, I am Climate Justice movement.Asia Front Coordinator, World’s Youth for Climate Justice.

Disha Ravi (India): Co-founder, Fridays for Future India.

Justin Sobion LLM (Trinidad and Tobago): International Lawyer and PhD candidate at the University of Auckland, New Zealand. Coordinator of the Earth Trusteeship Working Group. Co-editor of the book “Reflections on Earth Trusteeship: Mother Earth and a new 21st Century governance paradigm.

About the Organizers

Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) is a non-governmental, non-profit, non-partisan membership-based organization that for more than 75 years has brought together a diverse collective of individuals and organizations with a common goal of a unified world predicated upon peace, human rights, and the rule of law. From championing ratification of the UN Charter upon our establishment in 1947 to supporting creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) 25 years ago to advocating for global instruments to confront today’s enduring challenges of war and climate degradation, CGS recognizes that true progress is a generational enterprise. We invite like-minded individuals and organizations to join us in this mission.

Youth Fusion Youth Fusion is a world-wide networking platform for young individuals and organizations in the field of nuclear disarmament, risk-reduction and non-proliferation. We focus on youth action and intergenerational dialogue, building on the links between disarmament, peace, climate action, sustainable development and building back better from the pandemic. Our goals are clear: to inform, educate, connect and engage our fellow students, activists and enthusiasts. Through these activities, and as part of Abolition 2000 Network, we are contributing to the total abolition of nuclear weapons.

World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP The World Federalist Movement/Institute for Global Policy (WFM/IGP), established in 1947, is a non-profit organization registered in the USA and the Netherlands. Guided by its vision of a just, free, and peaceful world, WFM/IGP works to promote the rule of law and global governance of transnational issues including those related to peace, human rights, and the environment. Our vision is a just, free, and peaceful world, where humanity and nature flourish in harmony, while our mission is to create more effective, transparent, and accountable global governance leading to democratic world federation.