Session I | Global Justice in Conversation: Successes in Nuclear Nonproliferation & Disarmament

Jul 18, 2024

The International Day of Justice, July 17, commemorates the day in 1998 when the Rome Statute was adopted establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC). Today, the ICC forms an integral piece of a complex and complementary global judicial architecture, joining treaty-based tribunals, regional institutions, and alternative methods of dispute resolution. At the heart of this framework is the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was established in 1945 as one of the principal organs of the United Nations, and primary means for the pacific resolution of disputes between states.

This International Justice Week, watch Session I of the inaugural webinars in a series intended to take a closer look at these institutions and how they can effectively complement one another and domestic judicial systems.

In this session, we discussed Nuclear Nonproliferation and Disarmament: Lessons from the Asia-Pacific Region discussed how we will highlight the important role of the ICJ, why it has a surprisingly high success rate with regard to disputes that it adjudicates, examples of a few of the success stories of the Court and why all countries should move to accepting its compulsory jurisdiction.

Speakers:

Hon. Matt Robson (New Zealand). President, Aotearoa (NZ) Lawyers for Peace. Former parliamentarian with positions of Minister for Courts and Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control.

Dr. Penelope Ridings (New Zealand), Member of the International Law Commission.

Luis Roberto Zamora Bolaños (Costa Rica), Board Member, International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms. Human & Civil Rights Lawyer.

Anthony Vance

Anthony Vance

Senior Representative, Bahá'ís of the U.S. Office of Public Affairs

Anthony oversees the development of the Bahá'ís of the United States Office of Public Affairs programs and strategic direction. He joined the office in 2010 after spending four years at the Baháʼí World Center in Haifa, Israel representing it to the diplomatic community, civil society, and parts of the host government. A lawyer by training, he spent 21 years in the U.S. Agency for International Development in legal and managerial positions in Washington, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Botswana, and Egypt. Anthony holds a B.A. in Economics, an MBA, and a J.D. from Harvard University.

Tanner Willis

Tanner Willis

Operations Officer

Tanner Willis has a master’s degree from United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR) in international affairs and diplomacy. During his time at UNITAR he has been part of two fellowships, one with Al Fusaic as an information and communication technology and international affairs fellow. Al Fusaic is a non-profit who aims to provide education and career advancement to promote peace and security in Southwest Asia and North African region. His second graduate fellowship was with the United Nations Association – National Capital Area (UNA-NCA). UNA-NCA advocates alongside UNA-USA for further partnership with the United States and the United Nations to achieve goals surrounding global issues and uphold the UN charter.

Tanner’s research experience focuses on how information & communications technology influences social and political dynamics with civil society and their relationship with governments. His experience will help CGS utilize digital technologies to promote CGS' mission in promoting peace, international law, and human rights in a responsible and ethical manner. 

In his spare time Tanner is an avid basketball fan of his home team of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He has played, refereed, broadcasted, and coached basketball and enjoys all levels of the game. He also loves going to art museums, hiking, and traveling with his wife

Bruce Knotts

Bruce Knotts

President

Bruce Knotts was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ethiopia, worked for Raytheon in Saudi Arabia (1976-80) and on a World Bank contract in Somalia (1982-4), before he joined the Department of State as a U.S. diplomat in 1984. Bruce had diplomatic assignments in Greece, Zambia, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire and The Gambia, where he served as Deputy Chief of Mission. While in Cote d’Ivoire, Bruce served as the Regional Refugee Coordinator for West Africa. Bruce worked closely with several UN Special Representatives and observed UN peacekeeping operations in Sierra Leone from 2000-2003. Bruce retired from the Foreign Service in 2007 and began directing the Unitarian Universalist United Nations Office (UU-UNO) in 2008. Bruce founded faith-based advocacy for sexual orientation/gender identity human rights at the United Nations and continues to advocate for the rights of women, indigenous peoples and for sustainable development in moral terms of faith and values. Bruce is co-chair of the UN NGO Committee on Human Rights, the chair of the NGO Committee on Disarmament, Peace and Security, a member of steering committee of the NGO UN Security Council Working Group. Bruce retired from the UUA September 30, 2022. Bruce is currently the UN representative of the International Convocation of Unitarian Universalist Women. In 2006, Bruce and Isaac Humphrie were wed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

