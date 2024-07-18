Session I | Global Justice in Conversation: Successes in Nuclear Nonproliferation & Disarmament

The International Day of Justice, July 17, commemorates the day in 1998 when the Rome Statute was adopted establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC). Today, the ICC forms an integral piece of a complex and complementary global judicial architecture, joining treaty-based tribunals, regional institutions, and alternative methods of dispute resolution. At the heart of this framework is the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was established in 1945 as one of the principal organs of the United Nations, and primary means for the pacific resolution of disputes between states.

This International Justice Week, watch Session I of the inaugural webinars in a series intended to take a closer look at these institutions and how they can effectively complement one another and domestic judicial systems.

In this session, we discussed Nuclear Nonproliferation and Disarmament: Lessons from the Asia-Pacific Region discussed how we will highlight the important role of the ICJ, why it has a surprisingly high success rate with regard to disputes that it adjudicates, examples of a few of the success stories of the Court and why all countries should move to accepting its compulsory jurisdiction.

Speakers:

Hon. Matt Robson (New Zealand). President, Aotearoa (NZ) Lawyers for Peace. Former parliamentarian with positions of Minister for Courts and Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control.

Dr. Penelope Ridings (New Zealand), Member of the International Law Commission.

Luis Roberto Zamora Bolaños (Costa Rica), Board Member, International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms. Human & Civil Rights Lawyer.