Session I | Global Justice in Conversation: Pathways toward Environmental Justice (English)

The ImPACT Coalition on Just Institutions and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hosted two webinars in cooperation with the ImPACT Coalition on Earth Governance exploring judicial pathways toward environmental justice. The ImPACT Coalitions were established as part of a civil society-led complement to the UN Summit of the Future process and tackle a diverse array of global governance issues.

To date, the ImPACT Coalition on Just Institutions and the ICJ has convened three webinars to raise greater awareness of the roles, successes, and interaction among international judicial institutions, and to support advocacy toward their greater universality and effectiveness.

This webinar addresses environmental justice issues. There is widespread recognition that the world faces a moment of profound environmental crisis. And yet, the existential nature of this threat may give a false impression that actors responsible cannot be identified or are beyond the arm of global justice. Recent years have seen hopeful developments in the attempt to achieve accountability for heinous harms to humanity and the planet.

These include: The advancement of both requests for Advisory Opinions and contentious cases on State responsibility for environmental degradation, including climate change, before the ICJ and International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS); Support for a new Crime of Ecocide to be included by amendment within the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including a robust report by an independent expert panel, as well as the promulgation of a policy by the current Prosecutor to actively investigate and prosecute environmental crimes within the Court’s current jurisdiction; Seminal precedential rulings at the regional level, including the Inter-American Court and European Court systems; The historic completion of reparations payments after more than three decades, including for environmental damage, for the illegal invasion by Iraq of Kuwait in 1990; and Introduction of proposals for new judicial institutions with distinct subject matter jurisdiction capable of addressing the multifaceted and intersectional challenges of environmental crimes, including an International Environmental Court and International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC).

At the same time, experiments like a widely critiqued ICJ Environmental Chamber, active from 1993-1996, provide cautionary tales. This webinar, organized by Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS), with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, and the World Federalist Movement-Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP), probes potential pathways to environmental justice in international and regional courts and tribunals.