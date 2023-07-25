Session 1: Finding Hope in the Climate-Peace-Disarmament Nexus

This Q&A intergenerational panel discussion, hosted by Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS), Youth Fusion, and World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP), considers how progress on environmental protection is hampered by armed conflict, nuclear threats, and the massive diversion of resources into weapons and war. In this webinar, we will explore the potential of common security and global governance to foster cooperation to more effectively address climate, peace, and disarmament issues. This intergenerational dialogue will bring together youthful energy and innovation with seasoned expertise and experience, actively engaging our audience in the movement to build stronger pathways to a peaceful and sustainable future.

Session I Panelists:

Kehkashan Basu (UAE/Canada): Founder-President, Green Hope Foundation; United Nations Human Rights Champion; Winner, 2016 International Children’s Peace Prize; Council Member, World Future Council; Former UNEP Global Coordinator for Children & Youth.

Marie-Claire Graf (Switzerland): Co-Founder Youth Negotiators Academy and Climate Youth Negotiator Programme; UN Youth Climate Champion of Switzerland.

Prof. Maja Groff (Canada/Netherlands): Convenor, Climate Governance Commission; Visiting Professor/Scholar at Faculty of Governance and Global Affairs, Leiden University; Lecturer, Hague Academy of International Law.

William (Bill) R. Pace (USA): Founder and Inaugural Convenor, Coalition for an International Criminal Court; Former Executive Director, World Federalist Movement-Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP); Co-Founder, International Coalition for the Responsibility to Protect.

Prof Juergen Scheffran (Germany): Professor of Integrative Geography. Chair of the Research Group Climate Change, Center for Earth System Research and Sustainability, University of Hamburg. Principal author, The Climate-Nuclear Nexus, a wonderful publication published by World Future Council.

Michaela Higgins Sorensen (Denmark/South Africa): Youth Fusion Co-Convener, Program Officer of PNND Gender, Peace and Security Program, and Campaign Manager of the Nuclear Stories project at DOCMINE.

About the Organizers:

Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) is a non-governmental, non-profit, non-partisan membership-based organization that for more than 75 years has brought together a diverse collective of individuals and organizations with a common goal of a unified world predicated upon peace, human rights, and the rule of law. From championing ratification of the UN Charter upon our establishment in 1947 to supporting creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) 25 years ago to advocating for global instruments to confront today’s enduring challenges of war and climate degradation, CGS recognizes that true progress is a generational enterprise. We invite like-minded individuals and organizations to join us in this mission.

Youth Fusion Youth Fusion is a world-wide networking platform for young individuals and organizations in the field of nuclear disarmament, risk-reduction and non-proliferation. We focus on youth action and intergenerational dialogue, building on the links between disarmament, peace, climate action, sustainable development and building back better from the pandemic. Our goals are clear: to inform, educate, connect and engage our fellow students, activists and enthusiasts. Through these activities, and as part of Abolition 2000 Network, we are contributing to the total abolition of nuclear weapons.

World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP The World Federalist Movement/Institute for Global Policy (WFM/IGP), established in 1947, is a non-profit organization registered in the USA and the Netherlands. Guided by its vision of a just, free, and peaceful world, WFM/IGP works to promote the rule of law and global governance of transnational issues including those related to peace, human rights, and the environment. Our vision is a just, free, and peaceful world, where humanity and nature flourish in harmony, while our mission is to create more effective, transparent, and accountable global governance leading to democratic world federation.