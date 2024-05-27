On Sunday, May 20, Citizen for Global Solution’s St. Louis Chapter’s Annual Meeting, “Not an Ultimate Goal but an Immediate Necessity”: the Past, Present, and Future of CGS’s Advocacy for a Democratic World Federation featured keynote speaker, Rebecca A. Shoot.

Since Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) was founded in 1947 as the World Federalist Association, we have harnessed the power of people and organizations, building strong and smart coalitions to achieve our vision of a peaceful, free, just, and sustainable world community. To achieve our mission of a democratic federation of nations with enforceable world law, we led the movement to establish a Coalition for the International Criminal Court (CICC), which resulted in the first and only permanent judicial institution dedicated to ending individual impunity for the gravest crimes that shock the conscience of humanity. We have joined with others to help end the scourge of nuclear weapons and advocated for United Nations reform.

Today, that momentum grows. CGS remains at the center of support for the ICC and now co-leads a new coalition, Legal Alternatives to War (LAW not War) to increase the universality and effectiveness of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). We continue to be leaders within the Coalition for the UN We Need (C4UN) and now are part of the core civil society team shaping the pathway toward the Summit of the Future. And in March 2024, we launched the Mobilizing Earth Governance Alliance (MEGA), which applies our strategic approach to our planet’s existential polycrisis.