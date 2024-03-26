Mobilizing an Earth Governance Alliance (MEGA) Launch: A Coalition Capable of Meeting the Moment

Watch the recording of the global launch of Mobilizing an Earth Governance Alliance (MEGA), which took place on March 26, 2024 as a hybrid event in Geneva.

The MEGA launch event was co-chaired by Rebecca Shoot (USA), Executive Director of Citizens for Global Solutions and Alyn Ware (New Zealand/Czech Republic), Program Director for World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy. It included presentations and discussion from:

Mary Robinson (Ireland) Chair, Climate Governance Commission. Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Maja Groff (Canada/Netherlands) Convenor, Climate Governance Commission John Vlasto (United Kingdom) Chair, World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy

Margareta Kiener Nellen (Switzerland) Board Member, Peace Women Across the Globe Former MP and Head of the Swiss Delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Arthur Lyon Dahl (Switzerland) President of the International Environment Forum

Neshan Gunasekera (Sri Lanka/Sweden) Chair, Earth Trusteeship Initiative. Visiting Fellow.

Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights & Humanitarian Law

Alexander Schmidt (Sweden). Head of Science, Sustainability and Climate Research, Normative (carbon accounting platform)

MEGA hosts an online platform of global governance proposals and campaigns, supports advocacy to governments and policy makers, builds communication and co-operation amongst organizations and other stakeholders in the field, and undertakes public education in international environmental governance. For more information and ways to get involved, visit MEGA’s website.