Legal Alternatives to War (LAW not War): Increasing the universality and effectiveness of the International Court of Justice

The launch event discusses and promotes the jurisdiction and use of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as an important judicial mechanism to assist countries resolve international disputes peacefully rather than through recourse to the threat or use of force. The event follows-up from the presentation to the NPT Prep Com in August of the joint statement Common Security v Nuclear Disarmament: How to replace the current reliance on nuclear weapons with sustainable security for all (endorsed by 170 civil society organizations).

Legal Alternatives to War (LAW not War): Towards universal jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, a new global campaign which aims to:

• Increase the number of States accepting the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ;

• Encourage more frequent use of the ICJ as a dispute resolution mechanism provided in international treaties;|

• Appeal to States to make use of ICJ jurisdiction through mutual agreement for specific disputes;

• Support UN bodies to request ICJ Advisory Opinions on critical issues;

• Encourage states to adopt constitutional amendments or legislative measures to affirm the UN Charter prohibition of war and the obligation to resolve international disputes peacefully including through recourse to the ICJ.

The campaign supports efforts of like-minded States to enhance the use of the International Court of Justice including the Handbook on accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice published by Switzerland, Netherlands, Uruguay, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Japan and Botswana, and the Declaration on promoting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice released by Japan, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain and Switzerland in 2021 and now endorsed by 33 States.

Welcome

Tadashi Inuzuka

Co-President, World Federalist Movement- Institute for Global Policy. Former Senator from Nagasaki. Online

Moderators

Jutta Bertram Nothnagel

United Nations Representative, International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms. Vice-President of Lawyers Committee on Nuclear Policy and Focal Point on the International Criminal Court. In-person.

Alyn Ware

Program Director, World Federalist Movement-Institute for Global Policy. International Representative, Aotearoa Lawyers for Peace. In-person.

Presenters

Sir Kenneth Keith. Judge of the International Court of Justice (2006-2015). Emeritus Professor, Victoria University of Wellington Faculty of Law. Member of the New Zealand Court of Appeal (1995-2006) and NZ Supreme Court (2001,2003). Online.

H.E. Mr. Juan Manuel Gómez Robledo Verduzco

Deputy Permanent Representative of Mexico to the United Nations in New York. In-person. Member, International Law Commission (2012-2022). Agent for Mexico in the ICJ Avena case (Mexico v USA)

Prof. Dr. Bogdan AurescuMember, UN International Law Commission. Former Foreign Minister. Agent of Romania before the International Court of Justice (2004- 2009)

Rebecca Shoot

Executive Director, Citizens for Global Solutions. Co-Convener, Washington Working Group for the International Criminal Court. In-person.

Neshan Gunasekera, Research Fellow, Raoul Wallenberg Institute. Member, World Future Council. Former assistant to ICJ judge Christopher Weeramantry. Online.

Prof. Roger Clark, Board of Governors Professor Emeritus of Law, Rutgers Law School. Representative for Samoa in the 1996 ICJ case on the Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons, 1998 Rome negotiations for an International Criminal Court and subsequent ICC negotiations on the Crime of Aggression. In-person.

The campaign is being organized by a coalition of civil society organizations including Aotearoa Lawyers for Peace, Basel Peace Office, Citizens for Global Solutions, UNFOLD ZERO, World Federalist Movement-Institute for Global Policy (WFM-IGP) and the World Future Council – with more than 40 additional organizations supporting.