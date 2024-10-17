In Memoriam: Randy Kehler

This summer, Citizens for Global Solutions lost a valuable member of our National Advisory Council, Randy Kehler, aged 80 passed in July.

Randy was a peace activist, dedicated to the eradication of war and to the expansion of justice at both the local and global level, In 1969 Randy refused to go to war. He returned his draft card, thereby committing a felony and blocked entrance to an induction center. For these actions Randy served nearly two years in federal prison.

I first met Randy when my ex wife became his administrative assistant. Over the ensuing years I got to see his passion and commitment up close. I don’t know if I have ever met a harder worker.

Randy was known as the father of the Freeze Campaign, a national effort to get the two superpowers to agree to freeze their nuclear arsenals at the then current levels. Observers claim that these efforts influenced the Reagan administration to push for arms reduction talks with the Soviet Union.

Randy is perhaps best known as the person who influenced Daniel Ellsberg to release the Pentagon Papers. The release of that document led directly to a substantial increase in resistance to the Vietnam war. On a number of occasions Mr. Ellsberg said “No Randy Kehler, No Pentagon Papers”

Randy was a lifelong tax resistor. He felt that he could not support the US military. He calculated the tax that he owed and contributed that amount to charity. In 1989 this resulted in the Internal Revenue Service seizing his house in Colrain MA. When he refused a judge’s order to vacate, he once again found himself in jail. He eventually lost his home and he and his wife Betsy Corner moved into a house owned by her parents.

Over a cup of coffee, I once mentioned how unjust I thought it was that he was jailed for resisting the draft. He immediately corrected me. His conscience told him that he had to resist the draft. But, he broke the law and the government did what it had to do, He felt no resentment. This was a typical example of Randy’s integrity.

Randy will be greatly missed.

Image Source: Daniel Ellsberg and Randy Kehler seated at a bench, ca. 1971. Daniel Ellsberg Papers (MS 1093). Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries.