Global Conversations | Peace at the Crossroads: Unpacking the 2024 Global Peace Index

Watch CGS’s Global Conversations program with Michael Collins from the Australia-based NGO Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) to discuss the key findings from the Global Peace Index 2024, a report produced by which measures the relative position of nations’ and regions’ peacefulness. This years’ report reveals that the world is at a crossroads. Without concerted effort, there is a risk of a surge in major conflicts. Next to the annual global and regional results and longer-term trends, the GPI will this year also highlight the changing nature of conflicts, tensions in the Middle East and increasing global military capability. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Institute for Economics & Peace to launch and discuss the new annual Global Peace Index (GPI).

First launched in 2007 and developed in consultation with an international panel of peace experts from institutes and think tanks with data collected by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the GPI report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on peace, its economic value, trends, and how to develop peaceful societies. The report covers 163 independent states and territories, comprising 99.7% of the world’s population and uses 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources to compile the Index. These indicators are grouped into three key domains: Ongoing Conflict, Safety and Security, and Militarization. The report has been endorsed by such eminences as former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the Dalai Lama, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Martti Ahtisaari.