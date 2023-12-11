From Support to Governance: Global Anti-Corruption Pathways

Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) and Integrity Initiatives International (III) co-hosted a Side Event to the Conference of States Parties to the International Anti-Corruption Convention (CoSP) on December 11, 2023. Cooperation among and assistance between States on investigative and prosecutorial strategies to combat corruption has advanced significantly. This side event will consider how lessons learned may be applied in global judicial terms: a standing and specialized International Anti-Corruption Court.
Co- Moderators
- Ian Lynch, Director, Integrity Initiatives International (III);
- Rebecca A. Shoot, Executive Director Citizens for Global Solutions
Speakers
- Judge Mark Wolf, Senior U.S. District Court Judge and Chair of Integrity Initiatives International;
- Judge Dr. Claudia Escobar, former Magistrate of the Court of Appeals of Guatemala and Vice Chair of Integrity Initiatives International;
- Prof. Fernando Adolfo Iglesias, Co-President, World Federalist Movement-Institute for Global Policy, Former Member of Chamber of Deputies of Argentina;
- Ms. Hillary Forden, Senior Associate Director, Rule of Law Program, The Carter Center;
- Justice Maria Wilson, Justice of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago.