Coalition Convocations: ImPACT Coalition on Just Institutions and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

This coalition supports the universality and effectiveness of global judicial architecture, including the International Court of Justice, the primary means for the pacific resolution of disputes among States; the International Criminal Court, “the hope of humanity” to end impunity; the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea; and newly contemplated institutions that effectively work with regional and domestic systems.

The expectation of accountability and a rules-based legal order was a central ambition of the international governance system. With conflicts raging in nearly every region and atrocities compounding, more must be done to ensure the promise of justice is not illusory. Civil society has a vital role to play in this regard, working with States and other stakeholders to advance key judicial reform initiatives leading up to and beyond the Summit of the Future

About the ImPACT Coalition:

LAW not War is a global coalition of more than 100 organizations that works in cooperation with like-minded countries to advance the jurisdiction and effectiveness of the ICJ. The ImPACT Coalition on Just Institutions and the ICJ was established at the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference in Nairobi to promote the role, effectiveness and jurisdiction of international courts and tribunals through the UN Summit of the Future in September 2024 and beyond.