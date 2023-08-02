Today, August 1, 2023, Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) welcomes Bruce Knotts as its incoming President, succeeding Bob Flax, whom CGS congratulations on his retirement.

In his new capacity, Mr. Knotts will represent CGS as a pro bono and ex officio member of our Board of Directors, working closely with CGS Executive Director Rebecca Shoot, who continues in her leadership role and maintains responsibility for the organization’s daily functions and programs. CGS Education Fund Vice Chair and Action Network Chair Matt McDonough remarked of the transition:

“It is with profound gratitude that we say farewell to our current President. Bob Flax has guided this organization to a restructuring of or board, our Committees, and our staff. Bob is leaving us with a comprehensive road map called a Theory of Change. As a result of Bob’s skill and dedication we are poised to move to the next level of our mission. And, in Bruce Knotts, we have just the leader to guide us through these steps. During his long career as a U S Department of State diplomat and his second career as an officer in large nonprofits, Bruce has developed both skills and contacts that he will put to good use as he helps to build toward the organization he sees us becoming. We all look forward to growing our organization under Bruce’s auspices.”

Mr. Knotts began his career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ethiopia, followed by deployments in Saudi Arabia and Somalia (the latter with the World Bank), before joining the Department of State as a U.S. diplomat in 1984. Over the course of his State Department career, he had diplomatic assignments in Greece, Zambia, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he served as Regional Refugee Coordinator for West Africa, and The Gambia, where he served as Deputy Chief of Mission. He also worked closely with several UN Special Representatives and observed UN peacekeeping operations in Sierra Leone from 2000-2003. Upon his retirement from the Foreign Service, Mr. Knotts began directing the Unitarian Universalist United Nations Office (UU-UNO) in 2008. He has founded faith-based advocacy initiatives for sexual orientation/gender identity human rights at the United Nations and continues to advocate for the rights of women, indigenous peoples, and sustainable development in moral terms of faith and values.

On the occasion of Mr. Knotts’ appointment, Ms. Shoot reflected, “Bruce embodies CGS’s vision, mission, and values. From his time in the Peace Corps through his diplomatic career, human rights advocacy, and representation at the United Nations, his life and work animate our organization’s commitment to global cooperation for the betterment of humanity and our planet. CGS will benefit greatly from his thought leadership and I look forward to our cooperation as our organization continues to flourish and grow.”

Concurrent with his role at CGS, Mr. Knotts will continue to serve as the chair of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Committee on Disarmament, Peace, and Security; as co-chair of the UN NGO Committee on Human Rights; as a member of steering committee of the NGO UN Security Council Working Group; and as the UN representative of the International Convocation of Unitarian Universalist Women.

