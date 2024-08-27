Washington, DC– Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) is honored to announce Anthony Vance, Senior Representative, U.S. Bahá’í Office of Public Affairs joins our National Advisory Council (NAC).

Anthony oversees the development of the Bahá’ís of the United States Office of Public Affairs programs and strategic direction. He joined the office in 2010 after spending four years at the Baháʼí World Center in Haifa, Israel representing it to the diplomatic community, civil society, and parts of the host government. A lawyer by training, he spent 21 years in the U.S. Agency for International Development in legal and managerial positions in Washington, Côte d’Ivoire Kenya, Botswana, and Egypt. Mr. Vance holds a B.A. in Economics, an MBA, and a J.D. from Harvard University.

Larry David, Member, Executive Committee, CGS Education Fund Board of Directors said of Vance’s appointment, “The Baha’is and Citizens for Global Solutions have long-shared common goals relating to the need to replace an international system that allows for war with one which does not. The organizations are naturally allied. Anthony Vance’s joining the CGS Advisory Council underscores that informal alliance. CGS is fortunate to have an individual of Anthony Vance’s position and training advising its board and is strengthened by his decision.”

Dr. Justin Haner, Member of the Board of Directors

It is with great pleasure that Larry David also welcomes Justin to the Education Fund Board of Directors. Larry states, “Dr. Haner brings an academic perspective, deep preparation, and a thorough understanding of the history and scope of international law, its applications, and its shortcomings. We fellow board members are honored by Justin Haner’s choice to give volunteer service to support CGS and its focus on international peace and justice.”

Justin is a political scientist and research fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University. From traditional security concerns to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, his scholarship focuses on the transformative power that international law and organizations can have on solving complex global and regional security issues. Committed to ensuring his work resonates beyond the classroom, he campaigns on the dire need to reform the United Nations, including as a co-drafter of the People’s Pact for the Summit of the Future and an active contributor to the Coalition for the UN We Need. Justin is also a committed public servant with twelve years of combined experience in the military and local government. As a former Captain in the US Army Infantry, he led a mechanized rapid reaction force just south of the Korean DMZ and was selected to serve as Executive Officer to the United Nations Command Honor Guard. He currently serves as an elected Representative for Town Meeting and appointed Capital Budget Committee board member in Walpole, MA, where he works on a variety of local issues from promoting racial and gender inclusivity, to reducing his town’s environmental impact.

About Citizens for Global Solutions

Citizens for Global Solutions is a non-governmental, non-profit, non-partisan membership-based organization that for more than 75 years has brought together a diverse collective of individuals and organizations with a common goal of a unified world predicated upon peace, human rights, and the rule of law. From championing ratification of the UN Charter upon our establishment in 1947 to supporting creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) 25 years ago to advocating for global instruments to confront today’s enduring challenges of war and climate degradation, CGS recognizes that true progress is a generational enterprise. We invite like-minded individuals and organizations to join us in this mission.

Contact: outreach@globalsolutions.org