Washington, DC—As co-convener of the Washington Working Group for the ICC, Citizens for Global Solutions led the effort to join 76 human rights organizations, faith-based groups, legal associations, and academic institutions in an open letter to Congress and the incoming US Presidential administration decrying sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As the House of Representatives is scheduled to review this legislation among its first orders of business, we urge Members of Congress to consider the perspectives of the signatories, who include constituents, allies, experts, and survivors in ICC situation countries.

