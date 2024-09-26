Washington, DC– Amarilys Delayla Torres-Nunez, Winner of the New Voice 4 Global Solutions Essay Contest, represents Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) at Ventotene International Conference.



While some individuals are lucky enough to escape for Labor Day, few can boast that they spent the week on an island in the Tyrrhenian sea attending one of the most prestigious international conferences dedicated to democratic world federalism. Thanks to her scholarship and commitment to CGS’s vision, Amarilys Delayla Torres-Nunez can claim that distinction.

Torres-Nunez is the winner of the The New Voices 4 Global Solutions Essay Contest, created to offer young people (aged 18-30) across the United States the opportunity to propose and argue for ideas to strengthen the global governance system on topics such as ending war, the guarantee of human rights, or protecting the environment.

Z first-generation college student from Manatí, Puerto Rico, she currently is pursuing an interdisciplinary education at Ohio Wesleyan University, focusing on Anthropology, Zoology, and Psychology. These diverse academic interests reflect her commitment to understanding both human and animal behavior in a global context.

Submissions for the contest opened in May 2024, with one winner selected to have their essay published in CGS’s Mondial journal and attend the 2024 Ventotene International Seminar (September 1-6), on the island of Ventotene, Italy.

Torres-Nunez said she was motivated to enter the contest because it provided an opportunity for students to engage in conversations about global issues in a meaningful way. She also appreciated the accessibility of the contest.

“I appreciated how this essay contest did not have strict criteria which excluded those different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds which provided a unique opportunity to include these perspectives into our essays,” Torres-Nunez said.

In her essay, Mobile Gender Courts: A Solution To Accountability Gaps in UN Peacekeeping and Survival Sex, Torres-Nunez presents an in-depth analysis of the persistent accountability gap afflicting UN peacekeeping missions. She also touches on the ongoing issue of sexual exploitation within peacekeeping contexts while proposing mobile gender courts as a possible solution.

“I chose this topic because I am passionate about protecting the rights of women and children and the principle of peace,” Torres-Nunez explained. “It is important to remember that during times of desperation, women and children are the most vulnerable and it is the responsibility of the UN and its peacekeepers to protect and provide.”

When asked about her time at the Ventotene International Seminar, Torres-Nunez called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience that not only introduced her to new people, but changed and challenged her perspective.

“I met many brilliant minds from different cultural backgrounds who had such unique perspectives regarding the topics of federalism, overcoming social inequality, and achieving peace,” Nunez-Torres said. “This experience not only challenged my pre-existing beliefs but encouraged me to expand my worldview.”

While at the conference, Nunez-Torres said she gained a deeper understanding of European federalism, sovereignty, and the various challenges the EU faces in maintaining competitiveness and security. She also learned about the historical evolution of European federalism and how that has shaped the current structure of the EU and its governance. The seminar also included discussions of balancing national sovereignty and the collective authority of the EU, especially in the context of economic policy, defense, and legislative proposals to the European Parliament.

Discussions carrying an emphasis on collaboration and unity across borders to tackle complex global issues also led Nunez-Torres to find many parallels between her home country of Puerto Rico and the United States.

“Despite Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, it continues to face significant struggles in various aspects, from economic challenges to political and social inequalities,” Nunez-Torres said. “This seminar made me realize that unity between the United States and Puerto Rico is essential—not just to address immediate needs, but also to foster long-term, sustainable development.”

Nunez-Torres will be featured in the Winter 2024 edition of the Mondial journal, where her essay can be read in full.

Citizens for Global Solutions will hold the New Voices 4 Global Solutions Essay Contest again in 2025.