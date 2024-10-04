Building a More Just Future: Buttressing Our International Judicial Architecture

A Side Event in conjunction with the UN Summit of the Future by the ImPACT Coalition for Just Institutions and the International Court of Justice, convened by Citizens for Global Solutions. International law is the foundation on which a renewed effective multilateral system should function. International courts and tribunals have never been busier. And yet, we all are profoundly aware that atrocities continue in nearly every region. The international adjudication system is a continuous evolutionary process. Genuine commitment to this process is critical to realize the aspirations of the UN system: foremost the peaceful and just resolution of conflicts and end to impunity for atrocities. This side event will begin with a recognition of the successes of international judicial institutions as indispensable elements of the global peace and security architecture. We welcome the commitment to comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the inclusion of atrocity crimes, including the Crime of Aggression, as critical priorities included in the Pact for the Future. At the same time, this enterprise must entail a critical analysis of the shortcomings of the global judicial architecture and the need for continuous support to realize the ambitions of the UN Charter and the promise of “never again.”

An esteemed panel will consider the innovations and advancements of the International Criminal Court, the ICJ, and other courts and tribunals. An interactive dialogue will explore what should come next to achieve the full universality and effectiveness of these institutions, and to confront threats to their independence and integrity as indispensable elements of the global peace and justice architecture beyond the Summit of the Future.

Speakers

Jim Goldston, Executive Director, Open Society Justice Initiative

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, Professor of Law at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and Director of the Benjamin B. Ferencz Human Rights and Atrocity Prevention Clinic and the Cardozo Law Institute in Holocaust and Human Rights.

Matias Hellman, Acting Head of Outreach, International Criminal Court (ICC)

Akila Radhakrishnan, Senior Advisor, Atlantic Council, former Executive Director, Global Justice Center

Jennifer Trahan, Clinical Professor, NYU Center for Global Affairs, and Director of their concentration in Human Rights and International Law; Convenor of the Global Institute for the Prevention of Aggression

Rebecca A. Shoot, Executive Director, Citizens for Global Solutions