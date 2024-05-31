Book Club Special Mondial Session

Mondial, published semi-annually, invites thought leaders to provide insights into our most pressing global challenges. The Journal primarily focuses on world federation, disarmament and peace, human rights, United Nations Reform, strengthening international institutions and world law, and the environment. Drawing its name from the French word meaning “of or involving the whole world,” Mondial serves as a Journal with a shared common vision advocating for a democratic world federation.

In this special CGS World Citizen Book Club session, some select authors of our Winter Edition from both the Canadian and US Editions will highlight their articles followed by a general Q&A from book club participants.