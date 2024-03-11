Book Club Session #1: Keep Hope Alive: Essays for a War-Free World

The Hon. Douglas Roche joined the discussion and special Q&A where we discussed his book, Keep Hope Alive: Essays for a War-Free World, pages 1- 87. Teaming up with our valued partner, the World Federalist Movement – Canada (WFM-Canada), we present joint-hosted sessions.

This collection of essays shines a light on hope that humanity can achieve a peaceful and just coexistence through the U.N.’s New Agenda for Peace and its blueprint for sustainable development.

The Hon. Douglas Roche, O.C., is an author, parliamentarian, and diplomat, who has specialized throughout his 50-year public career in peace and human security issues. He lectures widely on peace and nuclear disarmament themes. Mr. Roche was a Senator, Member of Parliament, Canadian Ambassador for Disarmament, and Visiting Professor at the University of Alberta. He was elected Chairman of the United Nations Disarmament Committee at the 43rd General Assembly in 1988. In 2018, he was recognized by the International Peace Bureau as one of three recipients of the Seán MacBride Peace Prize. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Book Club Schedule