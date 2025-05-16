2025 CGS Summit Keynote Panel 1: New Solutions to Uphold the Rule of Law and Human Rights Amid Global Threats

During this high-level, live-streamed public panel at the 2025 National Summit, Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) partners came together to highlight their efforts in driving action during turbulent times. They showcased innovative approaches to addressing escalating global threats and shared how their collaboration with CGS strengthens these initiatives. The panel also offered valuable insights into the evolving landscape of global governance—exploring both the pressing challenges and emerging opportunities ahead.

Moderator: Alyn Ware, Program Director, WFM-IGP; Co-Founder, Legal Alternatives to War (LAW not War)

Speakers: