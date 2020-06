World Federation: A Critical Analysis of Federal World Government by Ronald J. Glossop

July 11, 2020

12PM ET, 11AM CT, 10AM MT, 9AM PT

World Citizen Virtual Book Club meets online using Zoom the second Saturday of most months, starting at 12:00 noon ET = 11:00 am CT = 10:00 am MT = 9:00 am PT and lasting 90 minutes.

The World Citizen Virtual Book Club is jointly sponsored by CGS and the Workable World Trust.