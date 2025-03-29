Book Club Session 1 | World Parliament: Governance and Democracy in the 21st Century

Watch the first of two sessions in CGS’s World Citizen Book Club to discuss World Parliament: Governance and Democracy in the 21st Century (2nd edition) by Andreas Bummel and Jo Leinen.

For the first time, humanity is united in a global civilization facing shared challenges like war, poverty, climate change, and inequality—problems that surpass the capacity of current national and international systems. Despite setbacks from autocracy and nationalism, the global push for freedom continues. A third democratic transformation—toward global democracy—is needed. Central to this vision is the creation of a democratic world parliament. This book examines the idea’s history, relevance, and path to realization. The second edition includes major updates, reflecting recent global events and expanding the original content by about 20 percent.

About the Authors

Andreas Bummel is co-founder and director of Democracy Without Borders and of the Campaign for a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly. He has dedicated his career to the promotion of global democracy and world federalism. From 1998 to 2018 he was a Council member of the World Federalist Movement, an international NGO that promotes the rule of law, world peace, and federalism. He was trained in business administration, studied law and worked at a management consultancy firm. He was born in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1976.

Jo Leinen served as a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2019. He chaired the environmental committee and the committee on constitutional affairs. From 2011 to 2017 he was president of the European Movement, an organization advocating for a democratic and enlarged European Union. From 1997 to 2005 he was presiding the Union of European Federalists that is dedicated to the promotion of European political unity. From 1985 to 1994 he was minister of the environment in the German state of Saarland. He graduated in law and was born in Bisten, Germany, in 1948.