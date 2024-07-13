Book Club Session #1: Unraveled: A Personal Journey into Conflict, War, and Diplomacy

Watch Session I with author, Dr. Emma Osong, and special Q&A; where we discussed her book, Unraveled: A Personal Journey into Conflict, War, and Diplomacy.

Dr. Emma’s new book called the “Unraveled” where two worlds collide in this emotional journey provides a blueprint on how to promote peace and justice amid times of war. Emma Osong’s world was turned upside down when her daughter Praxie was told she would never walk again. Faced with the traumatic circumstances of her daughter’s condition, Osong draws comparisons between her daughter and her war-ravaged country of origin, Cameroon. Detailing the events in Cameroon and the struggles of its people trapped in decades of tyranny, Osong interweaves the history of a war-torn country with threads of a personal conflict.

Dr. Emma Osong is founder of Women for Permanent Peace and Justice (WPPJ). Emma has celebrated an extensive career in speaking, engineering, peacebuilding, and leadership. Speaking engagements include appearances on Voice of America (VOA), Equinox TV, ABC, and several podcasts and international conferences. As an accomplished aerospace systems engineer, she brings an informative and crucial voice to STE’A’M topics, encouraging young women in underdeveloped and developing countries to explore career paths within STEM fields.Emma’s goal is to create a world where women, men, and children all have the right to live dignified life.