Book Club Session 1 | The Humble Cosmopolitan: Rights, Diversity, and Trans-state Democracy



About the Book

The Humble Cosmopolitan explores how an “institutional global citizenship” approach to cosmopolitanism could promote political humility globally. It draws on the work of Indian constitutional architect and social activist B.R. Ambedkar to challenge the notion that sovereign states are empowered to dismiss rights-based challenges from outsiders or their own populations—even as they serve as the designated guarantors of human rights.

About the Author

Luis Cabrera is Associate Professor in the School of Government and International Relations and Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia. He has published widely on issues of global justice and ethics, including global citizenship, migration and individual rights, and on the development of more democratically accountable regional and global political institutions. He has conducted related field research in India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, several European Union countries, Turkey, and the United States.