Book Club Session 1 | The Future in the Past

Watch Session one discussing Chapters 1 & 2, of the book, The Future in the Past: Reconstructing Article 109(3) of the UN Charter Towards The San Francisco Promise to Constitutionalise the United Nations and International Law.

About the Book:

A forgotten clause in the UN Charter, the “San Francisco Promise,” offers a way forward to reform the United Nations from its current democratic deficit of the Security Council and its veto power. As a compromise, the permanent five members of the UN Security Council agreed to a clause that allowed for Charter Review, ten years after the UN came into force. This “San Francisco Promise” was activated in 1955, but was later breached and abandoned. The review conference endowed in the Charter, and legally still valid, could pave the way for a process of writing a constitution for the UN, allowing it to reinvent itself to better face current and future global challenges. Thus help transform the UN into a global governance fulfilling the objectives set out in the UN Charter’s preamble.

About the Author:

Dr. S.M. Sharei, whose specialization is public international law and the UN Charter, is the founding Executive Director and President of the Center for United Nations Constitutional Research (CUNCR). In addition to his PhD and LLM in International Law, he holds a MS degree in Computer Science and a BSc in Applied Economics and Management. Under the direction of Dr. Sharei, CUNCR has embarked on research and dialog focusing on global governance. Research and seminar programs include series on “Climate Justice, Democracy and Governance” which have fostered regular result-oriented interaction with academics, politicians, practitioners, and particularly the youth. The advent of Youth Climate Ambassador (YCA) program, conceived by Dr. Sharei, has been a great educational and movement building project, bringing talented youth activists from every continent to network towards action and advocacy in building a sustainable planet. Further, strengthening of the United Nations, through Security Council democratization and the UN Charter constitutional transformation have been the apex of Dr. Sharei’s research towards global good governance.

His thesis on upholding the “San Francisco Promise” and the (re)discovery of the legality and potentials of the Article 109(3) UN Charter review convention, is instrumental for United Nations transformation, from illusive governance to a democratic and effective government in delivering peace, environmental security, and meeting new global challenges. Under his direction, CUNCR has initiated a “How to Assemble Parliamentary Assemblies” series on institutional capacity-building and cooperation amongst regional inter- parliamentary institutions (IPIs), towards expanded competency and people’s participation in regional and global governance.

For over 30 years, Dr. Sharei has been an activist, focusing on civil society and NGO activities in the areas of nuclear disarmament, UN reform, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and democratic global governance. He was a member of the governing council of the World Federalist Movement (WFM)/Institute for Global Policy (IGP) when WFM/IGP was the convenor of the coalition for the International Criminal Court (ICC).