UN2020 Redefined as Coalition for the UN We Need

The UN2020 Campaign was formed in 2017 as a convenor of global civil society to advocate for a more open, inclusive, and effective UN system and for a renewal of confidence in multilateralism and global cooperation. UN2020 is now transitioning to the Coalition for the UN We Need to support future civil society action and follow-up on the UN75 Political Declaration and the UN75 People’s Declaration and Plan for Global Action.
A new strategic plan has been drafted for 2021-2023 and includes the following objectives:
- To hold member states and the UN accountable to the promises made in the UN75 Political Declaration
- To provide a space for civil society to advance the UN75 People’s Declaration and Plan for Global Action and promote other innovations to support the evolution of the UN
- To ensure that members of the network are informed and empowered to take part in relevant UN reform processes
- To advance civil society inclusion in all levels of decision-making at the UN
- To provide thought leadership and facilitate the exchange of ideas on global governance innovation.
CGS is interested in being a Member of this Coalition and is in need of a volunteer willing to serve as a CGS Team Leader. This person would follow the work of the coalition, share that information with the CGS Team and distribution list, and work with the Team to identify opportunities for CGS to participate in the activities of the Coalition. If you are interested in learning more, send an email to outreach@globalsolutions.org.