UN2020 Redefined as Coalition for the UN We Need

The UN2020 Campaign was formed in 2017 as a convenor of global civil society to advocate for a more open, inclusive, and effective UN system and for a renewal of confidence in multilateralism and global cooperation. UN2020 is now transitioning to the Coalition for the UN We Need to support future civil society action and follow-up on the UN75 Political Declaration and the UN75 People’s Declaration and Plan for Global Action.

A new strategic plan has been drafted for 2021-2023 and includes the following objectives: