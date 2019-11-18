TV PREMIERE OF THE WORLD IS MY COUNTRY

Date: Sunday, December 8th

Time: 12:00-1:00 pm

STATION: TPT CHANNEL INFO

The first local PBS broadcast of “The World Is My Country!“ is coming up December 8th at 12 noon! We’re inviting folks from all over the world to watch an advanced TV version screener — this week only — so they’ll help us create a buzz and get it shown on other PBS stations as well!

The World Is My Country, is the riveting story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis, whose gutsy actions helped spark a movement that helped pave the way for the unanimous passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. This special one-time-only screening celebrates the anniversary of that historic event.

SPECIAL SCREENING AND Q & A WITH DIRECTOR

For a limited time only, you can sign-up for a free online screening including an exclusive Q & A with the director. Sign up now and receive:

A private password and link to watch the special hour-long preview

Details to Zoom in for the live Q & A with the director following the show

An invitation to the CGS “The World Is My Country” viewing party – with special guests at the Q & A!

Sign up now to get your spot — and receive the time and location for the live event!