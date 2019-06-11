The Secret Key to the Power to Change the World

Here’s the best-kept secret of our chaotic and endangered times.

We don’t have to beg and plead with our government leaders to save our environment, stop fighting wars and make world peace. Why not?

Because national governments can’t make world peace. They can’t protect the global environment. They are on the wrong civic level. While they may have the power to maintain peace and regulate pollution within their country, they don’t have the power to govern beyond their borders. Their responsibility is to the part, not to the whole. They cannot rise to the global dimension without giving up the exclusive ‘national sovereignty’ that is the source of their power – a power maintained by protecting US against THEM in a condition of world anarchy.

WE PEOPLE are the source of sovereignty. Government leaders should be pleading for our support.

And in fact they are! Incessantly. That’s why they have whole teams of spin doctors to convince us to let them keep their jobs, to give them the proxy for OUR sovereignty.

While from within their isolated perspective they lack the power to make peace, they can make world wars. They’ve made two already, and if we let them make a third they may well eliminate the human race and all other species living on our one planet.

PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER

You are the only force that can prevent World War III. And the only force that can unleash the power of the sovereign will of humanity to effectively protect the environment which enables life on Earth.

Around the world, constitutions say they derive their power from the people. Who are they talking about? Somebody else? Or you and I? We have the marvelous opportunity to take back our sovereignty and raise our allegiance to the global level.

So, on September 4, 1953, from the courthouse in Ellsworth, Maine, I declared a government of, by and for the people of the world. And it’s still functioning — issuing World Passports, Birth & Marriage Certificates, and other World documents all mandated by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

PERSPECTIVE OF A VETERAN

I was a former B-17 bomber pilot in WWII. I killed people from the air— legally. If I did that inside any country, I’d be an arch criminal. But outside national boundaries we have anarchy — which is defined as “a state of no government.” I made the choice to get out — by going up!

For over a half a century I’ve lived “above” and “beyond” the nation-state system, claiming, here and now, a future most of us can only dream about, a future in which the people of the Earth create and run our own government, of, by, and for the citizens of our world.

Today we have the tools to do it. We can use the internet to evolve a new system in which we bring our highest and best collective wisdom to the task of governing our planet, outlawing war, and reversing the destruction of our environment.

You don’t have to wait for some future utopia to claim your world citizenship. You and I can make a compact with humanity by declaring ourselves world citizens. We can make peace here and now. Just add the TOP level to your municipal, state and national citizenship: World citizenship!

Why is this the TOP SECRET? Because it tops all the others!

The historic clock is ticking. Knowledge is power. The choice is yours whether humanity continues on Earth or foolishly destroys itself. The secret power is in you.

Garry Davis passed away July 24, 2013, but his World Citizen government continues its important work today.

And Garry’s message carries on through the films and work of FutureWAVE, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Join in evolving the systems and platforms Garry envisioned for we-the-people to govern our world. www.TheWorldIsMyCountry.com

