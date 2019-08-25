Is ‘The Common Home of Humanity’ the best platform for UN revitalization?

Global Voice, Pittsburgh European Center for Excellent, Workable World Trust, Citizens for Global Solutions and others* explore this question at a Global Town Hall meeting on September 19-20 in Pittsburgh, PA, entitled “Climate, Gender and Sustainability: From Local Activism to Global Reform.”

The year 2020 will mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, providing an opportunity to modernize the UN for the 21st century, and perhaps move a step closer to fully federated global governance. To take advantage of this opportunity, Global Voice and Partner Organizations have launched The Road to 2020, a series of Global Town Halls where people from diverse arenas can gather and discuss UN renewal recommendations.

The Inaugural Global Town Hall was held in Boulder, CO, July 21-23, 2018, on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder. Dialogue was focused on UN reform recommendations made by the Commission on Global Security, Justice and Governance.

The potential for UN reform to take place in 2020 was greatly enhanced this year when UN General Assembly President Maria Espinosa appointed co-facilitators to develop a “modality resolution” establishing the formal process for Member States to negotiate UN reform proposals.

With the global climate-extinction threat gaining force almost daily, Global Voice has formed an alliance with a promising new initiative called The Common Home of Humanity.

Since the climate extinction threat is – and will continue to be – the strongest driver of global change for some time to come, the central premise of the Common Home of Humanity makes it a very promising initiative:

The climate threat may well be a more powerful motivator toward global governance than threats such as nuclear war ever were. Climate disaster and potential human extinction is underway now ; nuclear war – while still a threat – is just that, not a current reality that we must stop or our species, among many others, will perish.

To further explore this initiative’s potential, the founder and director of the Common Home of Humanity, Paulo Magalhães, will speak at the next Global Town Hall taking place in Pittsburgh on September 19-20. Click here to see the full program. To register and get free tickets for the event, click here. Registrations are accepted until the day of the program. Lunch is free to the first 100 people who register by Sep 17.

The Pittsburgh GTH will be live-streamed globally – just days before the UN Secretary General’s Climate Summit on September 23. You can participate via livestream using the links found here. There is no need to register before the meeting to participate remotely.

Earl James is President of Global Voice and a Board Member of the Common Home of Humanity.

* Other sponsors include: Heinrich-Böll Stiftung Foundation; University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Political Science, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, Center for International Legal Education, African Studies Program, Geology, and Office of the Provost.

