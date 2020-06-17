Sudan’s Recovery Crippled by U.S. Sanctions Policy

Economic recovery from decades of stagnation and misuse of resources during the 30-year dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir is critical for Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government.

Since August 2019, Sudan has been led by a Council made up of six civilians and five members of the military with a cabinet of liberal civilian administrators headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former economist with the United Nations. Elections are scheduled for next year, time for civil society to organize.

However, chronic economic problems could lead elements in the armed forces to assert further their influence even without trying to take power. Sudan faces deep economic challenges. There is a backlog of domestic needs. The consequences of the creation of a separate State of South Sudan are still not resolved. The armed conflicts in the Darfur provinces, while not as active as earlier, still exist. Real economic development in Darfur is stopped.

The Association of World Citizens was the first non-governmental organization to raise the Darfur conflicts in the U.N. Commission on Human Rights in early 2004. Since then, the Association has strived to have negotiations in good faith to resolve the issues. However, the original opposition alliances have broken down into smaller, tribal-based groups and no real negotiations have been able to be held.

U.S. Policy prevents Sudan from Growth

A strong obstacle to Sudan’s economic development is the continued U.S. economic sanctions, which impact trade and investment. The U.S. sanctions policy prevents loans from international institutions such as the World Bank. The U.S. still lists Sudan as a “State sponsor of terrorism”. Sudan in an earlier period did house violent Islamist movements, which carried out attacks in other countries such as the attack on the U.S. embassy in Kenya. However, the violent Islamist groups were not “sponsored” by the government of Sudan.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, said that these U.S. sanctions “have played havoc on our people causing them untold misery of all types and forms. We in the transitional government call on the United States of America to take Sudan off the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.”

Such a realistic request is a necessary first step toward the creation of a stable Sudan which should be able to play a positive role in an unstable part of the world. The Association of World Citizens will continue its efforts for a Sudan in which all can play a positive role.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this blog post do not necessarily reflect the official policy of Citizens for Global Solutions.

Originally published: https://awcungeneva.com/category/track-ii/.