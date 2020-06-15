Statement Against Racism

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which every member nation of the United Nations subscribes, begins with the sentence “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” The Declaration continues, “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

No one should be excluded from or denied justice on account of their identity. Citizens for Global Solutions affirms that people everywhere must be free from social discrimination and any form of social contempt, vilification, or privilege based on racial or ethnic identity. All communities of people must enjoy equitable social access, opportunity, education, and political representation in the communities in which they reside, as well as equal enforcement of justice based on law. CGS denounces the oppression of any people or groups of people based on their race, ethnic or gender identity, or economic status wherever and however it occurs.

Citizens for Global Solutions supports the establishment and effectiveness of the International Criminal Court’s enforcement of prohibitions against genocide, and the right to international protection of populations suffering from governmental failure. The international community, of which the United States is a part, has an affirmative responsibility to prevent atrocities, build peace based on equity, and provide the basic security of all populations.

Accordingly, Citizens for Global Solutions will1:

Stand in solidarity with Black People, other Peoples of Color, and Indigenous People.

Listen to what is needed, and take action to address injustice.

Question the histories, practices, and patterns that reinforce institutionalized oppression and inequity.

Commit to creating space in our workshops, webinars and daily work that actively combats racism, bigotry, and violence.

Examine and acknowledge missteps in doing this work, accepting this is a lifelong process. Hold ourselves to a standard that accepts this work is never done.

Share resources to amplify the voices of Indigenous and People of Color working for systems change.

Call on white people in our community (including Staff, Board Members, Advisors and Volunteers) to acknowledge the way we benefit from white privilege in all its forms.

1Statement adapted from JAG Productions, 2020 https://www.jagproductionsvt.com/george-floyd