Some Questions for the Presidential Candidates

With active campaigning well underway by candidates for President of the United States, this is an excellent time for Americans to find out what policies these candidates support that address major global issues. These issues include safeguarding human rights, ending ongoing wars, fostering nuclear disarmament, improving the efficacy of the United Nations, and enhancing the rule of law in world affairs.

In this context, Citizens for Global Solutions has prepared a list of questions that people encountering the candidates at campaign events – or moderators at campaign debates – might want to ask them.

These questions are:

Do you think that US foreign policy should aim to protect the human rights of all in the human community and not just the rights of US citizens? How would you bring an end to the US’s ongoing wars and reduce excessive spending on a military preparing for the next war? What do you think the US government should do to halt the reviving nuclear arms race and to get international arms control and disarmament back on track? How do you believe the United Nations should be made more effective to foster international security, protect our global environment, and solve other pressing global problems? Would you veto a congressional override of military plans or pre-emptive actions under the War Powers Act? Are you in favor of the US ratifying the treaty for the International Criminal Court that could prosecute individuals involved in genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of international aggression if national courts fail to do so? If yes, why, and if not, why not? How would you guard against the dominance of the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned us about in 1961? We often hear that the rule of law is the answer to our national and global problems. Would you be in favor of strengthening the body of international law by having the US ratify treaties such as the Paris Agreement, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Let’s ask the candidates some of these questions and hear what they have to say.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this blog post do not necessarily reflect the official policy of Citizens for Global Solutions.