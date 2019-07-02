Myron “Mike” Kronisch, a longtime advocate for world federation and past board member and adviser to the World Federalist Association and Citizens for Global Solutions, died on June 21 at age 92.

After service in a U.S. Army tank unit in Korea before the outbreak of the Korean War, Kronisch became a highly respected attorney, serving as president of the New Jersey chapter of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, now the New Jersey Association for Justice. He also had a long tenure on the editorial board of the New Jersey Law Journal.

World Federation: Life’s Work

It was the post-World War II founding of the United Nations and his service in Korea that led Kronisch to devote much of his life to the cause of world federation. As an “ambassador at large” for the Center for War/Peace Studies, he campaigned for UN reforms including the abolition of the Permanent Security Council Member veto and a weighted General Assembly voting system to more accurately represent the global populace. The plan would have given every member state direct or indirect representation on the Security Council by replacing the current structure with twelve seats: eight multi-state regions and four single state regions.

Mike Kronisch devoted so much of his life’s energy to the cause of democratic global governance. He participated, contributed, educated, advocated, traveled, and worked exhaustively for the cause we hold dear. In countless gatherings and meetings Mike was the diplomat, the listener, and ever the gentleman. His voice was clear and resonant and always in check in passionate, sometimes heated conversations. His will was determined, yet he would readily trade away his leadership for another’s better idea. Mike was a true friend to many. A model citizen, inspiring, witty, good-humored, and a great world federalist, Mike Kronisch will be missed by those who were privileged to know him.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this blog post do not necessarily reflect the official policy of Citizens for Global Solutions.