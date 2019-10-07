Online Course: Building a World Federation: The Key to Resolving Our Global Crises

October 1, 2019—November 18, 2019

Wilmette: Online Learning

In this course we will discuss solutions to and ways to discuss our world beset by a multitude of seemingly intractable problems, including climate change, financial instability, human-rights abuses, and nuclear proliferation. We will examine how implementing ‘Abdu’l-Bahá’s advice a century ago about exporting the principles of American federalism to the world will solve these and a host of other global problems. We will explore what we can learn from the American experience and from Europe’s federal experiment after World War II.

The course will also provide tools for responding to skeptics who argue that nations will never be willing to cede sovereignty and also for allaying fears of an abusive world government so excessively centralized that it will refuse to cater to the diverse needs of peoples everywhere.

Textbook: Building a World Federation: The Key to Resolving Our Global Crises (2015) (available in paperback and Kindle). All of the readings are provided in this course.

Register by October 8, 2019