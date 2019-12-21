Observations of CGS from a Contest Winner

I am an international student at Webster University pursuing my Master’s Degree in International Relations and Project Management. I first heard about Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) through my involvement on campus in leading the World Citizen Club. Because of my high interest in addressing global issues, as well as my education and work background, I wanted to learn more about CGS and decide if I wanted to get involved with the organization. I learned that there was an essay contest to win a full scholarship to attend their annual meeting in Los Angeles, and submitted my entry.

I was very excited to find out that I was one of the two candidates selected to attend the meeting. The essay that I wrote highlighted two critical global issues that I’m very passionate about: addressing mental illness in different areas of the world and the refugee crisis that our world faces today. In my essay, I demonstrated the connection between my personal, educational and work background and how that helps me understand the severity of these issues and how they lead to even bigger problems.

Attending the meeting was an experience that I won’t forget. In addition to LA’s great weather and the amazing people that I had the chance to meet, it also opened my eyes to see the bigger mission of the organization and how that could be achieved. I learned that the mission of CGS is to educate and advocate for a democratic federation of nations with enforceable world law to abolish war and global violence in the resolution of disputes, protect universal human rights and freedoms, and restore and sustain our global environment. This is a great mission that our world desperately needs today, although achieving it will be very challenging. The most important part of the meeting for me was the discussion about how to move forward. I learned the importance of having a world constitution, the need to address the problems of the global south, CGS plans to convince U.S peace organizations to include global governance in their day to day work to end war and secure nuclear disarmament, and their hopes to reach out to environmental organizations explaining how a world federation can control the climate crisis facing us. Additionally, I learned of the organization’s background and challenges and how that has helped CGS learn from their past experiences and work toward achieving goals successfully in the future. For example they are working to engage more students through World Citizen Clubs and Model UN Plus programs. Last but not least, I was given a chance to share my essay with everyone and I appreciate the feedback that I was given.

It was very energizing to see people dedicated and devoted to achieving the organization’s goals. It motivated me to do as much as I can. I consider myself very fortunate to have attended this meeting. It was a very eye-opening experience and I hope many other young people like me will have the opportunity to attend future meetings.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this blog post do not necessarily reflect the official policy of Citizens for Global Solutions.