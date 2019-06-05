Recent polls show that a majority of Americans reject a nationalist “America First” policy that involves walking away from cooperative agreements with other nations and relying, instead, upon a dominant role for the United States, undergirded by military might, in world affairs.

In May 2018, 54% of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll said they backed the Iran nuclear deal, while just 29% thought the U.S. should pull out.

In July 2018, a Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll found that 66 percent of Americans favored remaining within the Iran agreement and 68% backed staying in the Paris climate agreement.

A poll by that same organization in February of this year found that 54% of Americans opposed a U.S exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia. Meanwhile, an overwhelming 87% of respondents said they wanted the United States and Russia to come to an agreement to limit nuclear arms.

Indeed, most Americans favor cooperation with other nations.

A March 2019 Pew Research poll found that 54% of Americans thought the U.S. should make decisions with its allies, even if it meant that the U.S. government would have to go along with a policy other than its own. Just 32% disagreed. Also, during the previous month, 66% of Americans in a Gallup poll agreed with the statement that the UN plays “a necessary role in the world today.”

Clearly, Americans want to be global citizens as well as citizens of the USA. We must engage with countries around the world to prevent war and climate catastrophe.

Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History Emeritus at SUNY/Albany and the author of Confronting the Bomb: A Short History of the World Nuclear Disarmament Movement (Stanford University Press).

