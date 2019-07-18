Read the World Federalist Movement – Institute for Global Policy’s international newsletter with special content from Citizens for Global Solutions, the largest US WFM organization.

We are pleased to share the latest United States edition of Mondial! Mondial is French for “of or involving the whole world.” This newsletter will be published twice a year, in December/January and June/July. Most of the pages comprise the international portion with articles written by international advocates for world federation and increased global cooperation. The remaining pages (p. 24-32 in this edition) are from Citizens for Global Solutions.

Tip: If you want to see the page menu, just open the newsletter and then click on the first page. The menu will appear to your left. For more controls including printing and downloading as PDF, use the little icons just below the newsletter.

Enjoy!