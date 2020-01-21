Los Angeles Chapter Meeting

Meeting Agenda

2 PM: Screening of the movie: “The World is My Country”

The film presents the extraordinary true story of Garry Davis, a Broadway actor who was so horrified by Hiroshima and the horrors his own bombs rained on Brandenburg, that he leapt up in a United Nations session to warn national leaders that we face extinction. He gave up national citizenship and offered himself to the UN as their first World Citizen. His bold action ignited a World Citizen movement that drew Albert Einstein, Albert Camus and thousands of others into an amazing journey that Martin Sheen calls “a roadmap to a better future.”

3 PM: Discuss the film and how we want to make use of it in our work.

3:20 PM: CGS Long Term Goal is a World Federation of Nations – Tad Daley, CGS Director of Policy Analysis

3:30 PM: Discuss and decide what our CGS-LA chapter wants to do during 2020 about participating in the United Nations 75th anniversary Global Conversation (UN75)

The movie is free. Donations at the door.

Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA

Just off the I-405 going north at Exit 52 Free Parking Behind Building