Happy International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace

“At a time when change is progressing at a pace and scale unparalleled in human history, we can and must lay the foundation for a better path for humanity.”

(UN75 People’s Declaration)

Today, we celebrate the International Day of Multilateralism by reminding ourselves that addressing global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, poverty, and cross-border economic shocks requires unified action and collaboration.

We are thrilled to celebrate this auspicious day with you and share the UN2020’s video “The Future We Want ..UN We Need” to mark this event. Check it out and share it widely on your social media platforms!

You can also join us in celebrating this day by taking a selfie of yourself with a globe or map and posting on your social media wishing everyone around the world a “Happy International Day of Multilateralism” with your own personalized message and using the hashtags #multilateralismmatters #makeUN75count and #UN2020. Be sure to tag UN2020 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.