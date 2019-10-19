October 19-27, 2019 is the Global Week of Action for a World Parliament. All CGS supporters are encouraged to participate in some way. In Cincinnati, we used the quarterly Peace Builders Potluck to demonatrate our commitment to making this important improvement in the way the world governs itself.

The Peace Builders Potluck Dinners are sponsored by the Nonviolence Alliance (NVA) of Greater Cincinnati and S.O.S. Art. The Cincinnati Chapter of CGS is a member of NVA and actively participates in their events. This month’s potluck spotlighted Winona LaDuke of the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota, an internationally renowned environmental activist who works on issues of sustainable development, renewable energy and healthy food systems. We watched the film “First Daughter and the Black Snake” which follows Winona as she creates a coalition to block an Enbridge pipeline threatening sacred wild rice watersheds and their tribe’s land.

Winona worked tirelessly, collaboratively and creatively to fight against the powers of government and industry which wanted to build a pipeline threatening her tribe’s land. They met with those in power to have their positions heard. They rode their horses to the parking lot of Enbridge, the company building the pipeline, as a symbol of their desire to protect nature against the threat of pollution. Her words were simple yet powerful:

“Democracy is not a spectator sport.”

“We need a seat at the table. If we don’t have a seat at the table, we are on the menu.”

CGS currently supports the initiative to create a Parliamentary Assembly at the United Nations as a first step to creating a world parliament to represent the people of the world. This is entirely consistent with Winona’s message. The people of the world need a seat at the table at the United Nations. It is time for those who consider themselves citizens of the world to demand representation at the global level. We need to come together and speak up to those in power, demanding a healthy environment, protection of human rights, and an end to war. This requires global democracy, or democracy beyond borders, and it needs your voice to make it happen. You can add your voice to those of others by signing the international appeal for a UN Parliamentary Assembly and asking others to do so as well.

You also can participate in this effort by taking a photo of you and your family or friends holding a simple sign (World Parliament Now) and sending it to outreach@globalsolutions.org. We will share it with the global group promoting World Parliament Now.