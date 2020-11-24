Wednesday, December 9, 2020

7:30 PM ET

Please join Citizens for Global Solutions on Wednesday, December 9, from 7:30-9 p.m. ET for a discussion of Pope Francis’ latest encyclical “Fratelli Tutti (All Brothers and Sisters): On Fraternity and Social Friendship.” Pope Francis explains how the global pandemic, the war system, and other global problems expose the injustices and inequalities in our world and require new economic, social, and political policies and systems. In this encyclical, Pope Francis denounces the death penalty and the Christian “just war teaching.” He also condemns racism, extremism, aggressive nationalism, closing borders to refugees and migrants, the mistreatment of women, and trickle-down economics. He calls for all people to think of each other as neighbors sharing a common home. He says that national governments should go beyond their national interests and promote the common good of humanity and our planet. The entire encyclical can be found here online. A summary of the encyclical will be sent out to those who register for this meeting.

Email outreach@globalsolutions.org for Zoom information.