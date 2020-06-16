Esperanto: A World Language for World Citizens

Citizens for Global Solutions is making available a weekly introductory course on Esperanto, the nationality-neutral global language, weekly on Thursdays from 3:30 – 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Time: 3:30 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Session 1 Video: https://globalsolutions.org/portfolio/esperanto-course-session-1/

Session 1 Audio: https://globalsolutions.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-06-11-CGS-Esperanto-Class-Audio.m4a

Session 2 Video: https://globalsolutions.org/portfolio/esperanto-class-2/

Session 2 Audio: https://globalsolutions.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-06-18-CGS-Esperanto-Class-2-Audio.m4a

This course will provide basic information about how to read and how to speak this global language that is used throughout the world. As an Esperantist you will be able to communicate with people all over the world without first needing to learn their national languages. You can communicate with them online or perhaps you might even be able to travel to visit them at meetings of Esperantists taking place in various countries throughout the year. For more information, including the Zoom dial-up information, please send an email to outreach@globalsolutions.org.

Esperanto was introduced to the world in 1887 by a 40-page booklet written by its creator Ludovic Lazarus Zamenhof. It was published in Russian, Polish, French, and German. Its title translated into English would be International Language, Introduction and Complete Textbook. The pseudonym used was “Doktoro Esperanto,” in English that would be “Doctor Hoper.”

Zamenhof had actually first designed the new language a decade earlier when he was a student in what we would call a preparatory high school. He then lived in Bialystok, a city in northwestern Poland which at that time was part of the Russian Empire. In Bialystok groups of speakers of German, Polish, Russian, and Yiddish would engage in conflicts that sometimes became violent. Young Zamenhof, a member of the Jewish community, believed that if these various groups could communicate with each other in a common easy-to-learn language the conflicts could be resolved nonviolently or even avoided.

His father used several languages and in fact was employed as a censor by the czar. Young Zamenhof himself had learned several languages including Latin which serves as the base of many European languages. In fact, he decided to use Latin as the base for his new international language. His father disliked this crazy idea of a new international language and destroyed all his notes when Ludovic went away to university in Warsaw. As a result the language had to be redesigned, but Zamenhof was able to slightly improve it on the basis of his newly acquired knowledge of English. His mother always liked his idea of a new language to promote peace.

Starting in 1905 Esperantists decided to hold an international meeting every year. It is called the “Universala Kongreso de Esperanto” or U.K. for short. That annual U.K. was postponed during both world wars, but it has been continued for over a hundred years. The U.K. scheduled to be held in August 2020 in Montreal has had to be postponed because of the global pandemic. In 2021 the U.K. will be held in Finland, and then in 2022 the U.K. will be held in Montreal.

Your first step is to learn a bit of Esperanto, and this course is an opportunity to do that.