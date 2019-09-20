Online Course starts Oct. 1: “Building a World Federation: The Key to Resolving Our Global Crises”

Starting on October 1, 2019, Sovaida Ma’ani Ewing, founding director of the Center for Peace and Global Governance (cpgg.org) and member of the Board of Citizens for Global Solutions, will be offering a seven-week online course through the Wilmette Institute. The topic is “Building a World Federation: The Key to Resolving Our Global Crises,” which is also the title of one of her three books on global governance. Registration for this course is available by clicking on this link: https://web.cvent.com/event/8098b688-2f74-499d-9f41-837f3802d3c5/summary.

Humanity’s Turbulent Adolescence

Sovaida’s course is premised on her belief that humanity, as a collective whole, has been evolving through various stages of development and growth and now finds itself in the throes of a turbulent adolescence marked by flirtation with extreme forms of behavior. This period in our collective development also coincides with a time of unprecedented interconnectedness for the global community. This interconnectedness has many benefits but has also made us susceptible to systemic risks, which manifest themselves in the form of seemingly intractable global challenges, including climate change, financial upheavals, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, gross human-rights atrocities and the mismanagement of critical natural resources such as energy, food, and water.

Growth from Adolescence into Maturity

The convergence of our collective turbulent adolescence and our unprecedented interconnectedness provides us with the perfect opportunity to take the next step in our collective growth. The hallmark of that maturity is movement towards deeper global integration and unity, accompanied by the creation of institutions of global governance fit to reflect the reality of our interconnectedness and the demands of our current stage of development.

Given that our most serious challenges as a global community are collective in nature, they naturally demand collective solutions. The time is ripe for us to craft collective decision-making and enforcement institutions and that are capable of addressing the challenges that face us in the 21st century and beyond. The course proposes that these institutions can and should evolve into a world federation of nation-states over time as we effectively bridge the gap between our global governance needs and what currently exists.

Transition: Institutions and Principles

The course affords the opportunity to explore in some detail what a transition to a world federation entails, including the institutions it should encompass and the principles that should be woven into their structure. It will also explore the lessons we can glean from the American experience of establishing a federation as well as from Europe’s ongoing experiment as it moves, albeit in fits and starts, toward deeper integration.

Global Federation Advocacy

Lastly, the course will explore how we can effectively respond to skeptics who argue that creating a global federation is a pipe-dream because nations will never be willing to cede sovereignty. It will help participants equip themselves with ways to allay fears that such a move will lead to an abusive world government that is so excessively centralized that it will not heed the voices of diverse populations and minorities and will trample upon their rights.

If any of these ideas speak to you, please consider registering for this course

