CGS-MN Third Thursday Global Films Discussion Group

DATE: Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 7pm (Central Time – USA)
Citizens for Global Solutions, Minnesota is proud to present the “Third Thursday Global Films Discussion Group.”
Each month, CGS-MN will share the name of a film or documentary with a global perspective, chosen to expand our horizons and educate us about the world. Watch the documentary on your own, BEFORE the event and join us for the discussion.
MARCH discussion: “ON HER SHOULDERS”
Documentary (2018)
Director: Alexandria Bombach
Available at: Amazon
RSVP to receive the zoom link at: cgsmn.events@gmail.com
Synopsis: “Twenty-three-year-old Nadia Murad’s life is a dizzying array of exhausting undertakings—from giving testimony before the U.N. to visiting refugee camps to soul-bearing media interviews and one-on-one meetings with top government officials. With deep compassion and a formal precision and elegance that matches Nadia’s calm and steely demeanor, filmmaker Alexandria Bombach follows this strong-willed young woman, who survived the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaped the hands of ISIS to become a relentless beacon of hope for her people, even when at times she longs to lay aside this monumental burden and simply have an ordinary life” (from the website: http://www.onhershouldersfilm.
com/#about)