CGS-LA Essay Contest Spring 2020

The Los Angeles Chapter of CGS held an Essay and Video Contest from March 26 to May 31, 2020. The contest was to select two or three Federalist Papers written by Alexander Hamilton from a subset of 16 of the 85 Federalist Papers as suggested by Carl Scott’s Guide. Then apply the ideas to a United Federation of Nations for the world, i.e., apply Hamilton’s words about the “states” to the world’s 200 nations.
The students were told to access the Federalist Papers at the Congressional website. It is a 167-page PDF (download if you wish). It begins with the titles of the 85 Federalist Papers followed by the complete text of each of them. Clicking the title of a paper will take you to its complete text.
The judges used the following rubric for evaluating each of the essays and videos:
- Use of Federalist Papers’ Ideas (10%)
- Application to Global level (10%)
- Quality of Reasoning (35%)
- Originality (30%)
- Writing/Presentation quality (15%)
Results and Prizes
There were fifteen submissions from two high school Model UN Programs: Mira Costa High School, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Palos Verdes. The essay winners and prizes were (click the links to read):
- Alexandra Paolucci, Redondo Beach, $150
- Fiona Yang, Rancho Palos Verdes, $100
- Jennifer Espinoza, Rancho Palos Verdes, $50
and the Video winner was (click the link to watch):
In addition, the following four books were given to all four of the winners:
- PlanetHood, by Benjamin Ferencz – which describes the motivation for a World Democratic Republic and how to get there. Ferencz was also lead prosecutor of one of the 12 Nuremberg Trials after World War II.
- The Great Rehearsal – by Carl Van Doren – which describes the drama behind the writing and ratifying of the U.S. Constitution.
- The Human Adventure – a Camera Chronicle by Norman Cousins. It is a beautiful coffee table book by the longtime editor of the Saturday Review. He was an early advocate for World Federation (1953) and nuclear disarmament. He was president of the World Federalist Association, the predecessor of our Citizens for Global Solutions organization.
- Transforming the United Nations System – Designs for a Workable World – by Joseph E. Schwartzberg. – Contains specific proposals for reform of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council and introduces three stages for a World Parliamentary Assembly, among many other reforms. Joe has been a longtime member of Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) until his passing on September 19, 2018. There is a free MUN course module for use in MUN conferences to simulate Joe’s reformed Security Council at: https://workablemun.org/