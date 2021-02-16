CGS-LA Essay Contest Spring 2020

The Los Angeles Chapter of CGS held an Essay and Video Contest from March 26 to May 31, 2020. The contest was to select two or three Federalist Papers written by Alexander Hamilton from a subset of 16 of the 85 Federalist Papers as suggested by Carl Scott’s Guide. Then apply the ideas to a United Federation of Nations for the world, i.e., apply Hamilton’s words about the “states” to the world’s 200 nations.

The students were told to access the Federalist Papers at the Congressional website. It is a 167-page PDF (download if you wish). It begins with the titles of the 85 Federalist Papers followed by the complete text of each of them. Clicking the title of a paper will take you to its complete text.

The judges used the following rubric for evaluating each of the essays and videos:

Use of Federalist Papers’ Ideas (10%) Application to Global level (10%) Quality of Reasoning (35%) Originality (30%) Writing/Presentation quality (15%)

Results and Prizes

There were fifteen submissions from two high school Model UN Programs: Mira Costa High School, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Palos Verdes. The essay winners and prizes were (click the links to read):

and the Video winner was (click the link to watch):

In addition, the following four books were given to all four of the winners: