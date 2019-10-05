CGS is pleased to invite you to join us at the Annual Meeting of Citizens for Global Solutions at the Aris and Carolyn Anagnos Peace Center (formerly the Los Angeles Peace Center), 3916 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA from 5 pm Friday, Nov 1 through 1 pm Sunday, Nov 3. Click here to see the preliminary agenda.

Highlights of the program include:

Discussions about the climate crisis, UN2020, and possible related projects for CGS;

Star Trek and CGS: From a Federation of Planets to a Federation of Nations (a discussion with Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek’s creator Gene Roddenberry)

CGS “elevator speech” tournament

CGS Life-time Achievement Award for Lucy Law Webster

An update from Bob Flax, our new Executive Director

Registration for the program costs $80 and includes all meals, snacks and the award dinner on Saturday night. Cost for the award dinner alone is $28. Click here to register for the meeting and/or the award dinner.

Hotel rooms are available near the Peace Center at either the Sunburst Spa and Suites (3900 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA) or Travelodge by Wyndham Culver City (11180 Washington Pl, Culver City, CA). The hotels suggest you use a booking website, such as http://booking.com or http://hotels.com to make your reservation.

If you have any questions, please contact us at outreach@globalsolutions.org. Hope to see you in LA. Register here!