Board Chair Donna Park to Speak at Cincinnati Peace Builder’s Pot Luck

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020, 2-4 pm

Place: Peaslee Center, 215 East 14th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Donna Park, Board Chair of CGS Education Fund, will be the speaker at the next Cincinnati Peace Builder’s Pot Luck. Her topic is “Working for a peaceful, free, just and sustainable world community.” Come learn how CGS is working to address global problems such as the climate crisis, nuclear proliferation, and human rights abuses around the world.

These Peace Builder Pot Lucks happen quarterly in Cincinnati and offer an opportunity to connect with other peace and nonviolence advocates while enjoying fantastic pot-luck food. Hope you can join us!